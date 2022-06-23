AUBURN — Whether it’s one last plane ride, another round of golf or just a note from a hero, sometimes those one last wishes can make the difference in a person’s life.
Amy Kleinrichert, volunteer coordinator for Promedica Hospice Care — formerly Heartland Hospice Care — is spearheading a mission to grant wishes to hospice clients in northeast Indiana.
She said it is something the organization has always done, but something that hasn’t been done for a number of years.
The recent granting of wishes started with one for a local resident Steve Kaylor. Kaylor, who was a paratrooper, has 187 skydiving jumps under his belt. His last wish was for one last airplane ride.
Hearing that, Kleinrichert set out to make that wish a reality. She accomplished her mission on April 29 with the help of Sweetwater Aviation in Fort Wayne. Sweetwater Aviation donated a helicopter ride over northeast Indiana for Kaylor.
“He was overjoyed about the ride,” she said.
Kleinrichert said they had to go with a helicopter ride because of Kaylor’s medical condition.
The organization’s second wish was also granted to a DeKalb County resident. Jennifer Alexander of Auburn wanted to meet her “hero,” Tim Tebow. Because of logistics, Kleinrichert couldn’t arrange an in-person meeting, but Tebow did oblige by sending Alexander a personal video message.
Kleinrichert explained that Alexander had followed Tebow throughout his career and remembers watching football with her father who recently passed away. She even has several of Tebow’s football jerseys.
“It was just incredible to watch her (view the message). It was really heartfelt and real,” she said.
The most recent wish was for a resident of Allen County who wanted to play one last round of golf. Eugene Day’s medical condition hampered him from playing an entire round, but with help from Autumn Hills Golf Course in Fort Wayne, Day got to hit the course one last time.
With his family by his side, Day rode along in the cart giving advice while family members played nine-holes. Along the way, Day got the opportunity to sink a few putts and even attempt a few chip shots.
Over his golfing career, Day had made five hole-in-ones.
Kleinrichert, through her work as volunteer coordinator, is working hard to build up a volunteer base within a 50-mile radius of the organization’s home office in Fort Wayne. She said it is that volunteer base which is extremely important to the organization’s mission.
She said one of the biggest misconceptions about patients who enter into the hospice program is that they are terminal and only have days to live. She said although that is true about some patients, the majority of them have serious illness, but live several months or even years.
The main goal of the volunteers is to build a relationship with a client. These relationships are not only important to the client, but to the client’s family and friends as volunteers can give them a break during the week.
Unfortunately, she said there aren’t enough volunteers currently to go around. The organization has just under 100 volunteers who serve adults within the 50-mile radius of Fort Wayne.
Kleinrichert said along with recruiting volunteers, she is also working on several other wishes at this time. Some of those are fairly simple, while others can be a bit complex.
Those wishing to volunteer or donate to the program can contact Kleinrichert at amy.kleinrichert@promedica.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.