HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday approved a school reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year.
“Our intent is to return as fully as normal as possible,” Superintendent Tony Cassel said. “We will not be offering a virtual option.”
According to the plan, the district will follow state and federal mandates relating to COVID-19. Currently, that means masks for unvaccinated individuals are recommended, but not required, the plan states. Masks must be worn on school buses due to a federal mandate. State and federal mandates may continue to change, the plan states.
Individuals or households with positive COVID results will be quarantined following state and local health department guidelines before returning to schools.
Students and families should conduct a self-check each day for COVID symptoms. Students must be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and be symptom-free for a given number of days following state and local health department guidelines before returning to school, the plan states.
A letter will be sent home with students if they shared a classroom with a positive COVID case. Students may be quarantined by the local or state health department and will be sent home it they exhibit symptoms, according to the plan.
Safe and effective cleaning products will be used daily on all high-touch areas and there will be an increased number of hand sanitizer stations in key locations. There will be intense cleaning nightly including scheduled deep cleaning.
Schools will have traditional activities physically open to parents, guardians and the community and all visitors should perform a self-check for COVID symptoms prior to entering.
Professional development will be provided for staff on hygiene and sanitizing procedures as well as screening measures.
Symptomatic students waiting for pickup will be provided a separate space and must wear a mask until leaving the building.
No lunch visitors or outside food delivery will be permitted. Students should bring their own water bottle and filling stations will be available. Water fountains will not be available for traditional use.
Students may have assigned seats in the classroom and on the bus, and space in the classroom will be maximized when possible, the plan states. Distancing between families is encouraged at extracurricular events.
“It’s pretty in line with everybody else around us and really across the state right now,” Cassel said.
“It’s fluid and we’ll go from there ... the plan many change due to state or federal mandates.”
All updates will be posted on the district’s website, hcs.k12.in.us.
Also Monday night:
The board approved an early release plan for the new school year to allow time for staff professional development.
Schools will release students an hour early, at 2:14 p.m., on the first and third Wednesday of each month, beginning Sept. 1.
“It’s not uncommon. A lot of districts have an early release or late arrival. I just think it’s critical,” Cassel said.
“We want to keep that momentum moving forward, making sure we’re doing what we say we’re going to do and implementing what we say we’re going to do.”
Cassel said study tables will be available for athletes.
“We feel good about it. We feel strongly about it, that it’s needed,” Cassel said.
“We think it’s the next step in starting to move that academic needle ... I don’t mean just our test results and things like that. What I mean is our kids being prepared to achieve what they want to achieve.”
Cassel said reminders will be posted on social media and text alerts will be sent to families prior to the early release dates.
“It’s critical during registration that parents give us updated phone numbers so we can utilize our text alert system and remind them of important dates and early release dates,” Cassel said.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of cafeteria worker Dawn Shank. The board approved the appointments of: head boys basketball coach Jeremy Banks; custodian Kim Cool; instructional assistants Sandi Hesterman and Dawn Shank; assistant cook Evelyn Lautzenhiser; and lead cook Felicia King.
