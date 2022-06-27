AUBURN — The second annual Red, White and Brew Party in the Street held June 11 was a success as more than $10,000 was raised for the Auburn Police Department Emergency Response Team.
The event was sponsored by Dave Clark and The Oswalt Team at North Eastern Group Realty.
Clark said he had tremendous support from the community to help make the donation possible.
“I began this event in 2018, and every year, the support from local businesses and our community has grown substantially,” Clark said. “I believe it is very important to have goals. This year, our goal was to raise at least $10,000.”
Clark said after the event, Parker Klein, owner of the Brown House, made a generous donation to help eclipse the goal.
“Goals are important and I do not like when someone does not achieve their goal,” Klein told Parker after the event.
The money raised will be used to purchase specialized equipment, including a tactical camera.
The Emergency Response Team consists of approximately nine members currently within the Auburn Police Department. The team handles difficult criminal situations, high risk situations, such as terrorism efforts, hostage situations and the pursuit of highly dangerous criminals. They also assist other law enforcement agencies within Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
“Thank you to all of this year’s sponsors and attendees for their generosity,” Clark said.
This year’s sponsors included: Auburn Brewing Company, Mason Dixon Line, Taylor Rental Party Plus, 9th Street Brew, Lonnie and Jennifer Fry, Trademark Title, Oak Partners, Bubba’s BBQ, Magnum Laser, Bryan Graham with Ruoff Mortgage, Auburn Brewing Company, Lyn-Maree’s Boutique, Steel Dynamics Inc., Steve Hostetter with Bailey & Woods, Morgan Hefty State Farm, Lightner Law Firm, JD Metcalf Properties, Kelly York with North Eastern Group Realty, Dave Clark with North Eastern Group Realty, Auburn Massage Center, Amanda Thomas, Aesthetics by Kimberly, Bill and Jana Knapp, Randy Rufner, The Brown House, Black Diamond Detailing, Mark Lennart, Steve Jones, Doug Heiser for auctioneering, Sunshine Express and American Legion Post 97.
