AUBURN — Demolition work on buildings in the 400 block of South Main Street was underway Thursday.
In March, The Auburn Development Group announced it had purchased the buildings, along with the Auburn Hotel, from the Eddy family.
At that time, The Auburn Development Group said plans for the buildings at 410, 414 and 418 S. Main St. included removal of the existing structures to make way for a newly constructed building that will include commercial space on the first floor with multi-family housing above.
In the summer of 2019, the Auburn Board of Works ordered then-owner Rodger Eddy to repair and vacate the 400 block property.
The city’s investigation of the property began after a woman died of a drug overdose in an upstairs apartment at 108 E. 11th St.
Eddy contended that the woman had been banned from the building but his contractor allowed her to enter.
After investigating the death and as a result of the condition of the property, police recommended the city inspect the property.
The board went on to uphold its order to repair and vacate the property and Eddy appealed.
In November 2020, a court affirmed the City of Auburn’s order, finding it was supported by substantial evidence.
