WATERLOO — DeKalb High School senior Emily Eshbach has received a P.E.O. International STAR Scholarship designated for exceptional graduating high school women.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood is one of the largest community-based women’s organizations in North America, with nearly 250,000 initiated members. The organization provides loans, grants and scholarships for women through its six philanthropies for education. The P.E.O. Sisterhood said it is committed to helping women of all ages achieve their educational goals.
The organization said 1,800 applications from across the country were submitted for the STAR Scholarship, with about half of the applicants chosen to receive the scholarship, including 22 in Indiana. The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide nonrenewable $2,500 scholarships to exceptional high school graduating women to attend accredited post-secondary educational institutions in the United States and Canada in the next academic year.
"Our PEO Chapter, BZ, is proud to sponsor Emily for this recognition. She has amazing plans for her future and will make a difference in our world," the chapter stated.
