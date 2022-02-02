AUBURN — After close to two hours of discussion on the issue, the rhetoric and infighting over, the formation of a utility service board in the City of Auburn is set to continue.
Anticipating the outcome of the meeting before it began, Mayor Mike Ley presented the council with the necessary paperwork to file a referendum on the issue — ultimately giving the decision back to the city residents.
“I have heard from the citizens who have asked to not let their voices be squashed and not represented,” he said.
The referendum petition has close to 200 signatures.
Earlier in the day, he presented the paperwork to Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller as the residents’ signatures will now be verified before filing it with the county in hopes of getting it on the May primary election ballot.
Tuesday night’s discussion on the issue involved employees from Auburn Essential Services, Auburn Electric, the Auburn Water Department, local business owners and city residents, all weighing in on different sides of the issue.
In the end, all of that didn’t matter as two-thirds of the council remained in lock step as they moved forward to override the mayor’s veto of the utility service board formation.
City Attorney Erik Weber said although there have been many ordinances vetoed over the years, this is the first one he can remember a veto override going forward in 24 years.
The council voted 5-2 to override the veto, with Councilman Mike Walter and Councilman Jim Finchum voting “no” on the issue. Tuesday night’s vote was the first “no” vote in the process from Finchum as he has been in lock step with the other five council members for other votes on the issue.
Finchum said he still believed the utility service board was a good idea, but he believed a board with additional checks and balances might be the better way to go.
“The hardest part for me is voting for something that is going to cause litigation for the citizens of Auburn,” Finchum said.
Councilman Denny Ketzenberger also took an opportunity to speak on the issue before the vote — his first remarks on the issue.
“I’ve listened to both sides of this for the last two weeks. For me, it’s not personal. What I am thinking about is what is in the best interest of the city,” he said. “I respect the mayor’s office in every project, however, I have the right to disagree with any action that was taken because it isn’t in the best interest of the city.”
Several of the city employees, who finally spoke out on the topic, highlighted various concerning issues that are happening within each of their departments and with city administration.
One of those, an employee with AES, criticized the mayor for not having a plan in place upon the firing of Chris Schweitzer, general manager.
“You do not have a plan in place. We are trying to keep things together and you aren’t providing any resources. We are trying our best because we care about the community,” he said. “We support the (formation) the board because we have nothing else to depend on. We are struggling. Hopefully this is eye opening.”
Ley responded saying the ordinance brought forth by Council President Matthew Kruse at the first meeting in January has “muddled things up.”
With the anticipation of the issue being in legal limbo, the mayor has hesitated to move forward on hiring general managers to operate AES and Auburn Electric.
He again reiterated, as he had before, that Chris Schweitzer was fired because of his conduct.
At the end of the meeting, Ley lashed out at Kruse saying, “Councilman Kruse, if you would have been an employee of the city, you too would have been fired for your conduct,” referring back to Kruse’s harsh comments about the mayor during the Jan. 18 meeting.
“The people of Auburn can’t afford to wait for transparent utility oversight,” Kruse said. “If the mayor wants to fight a utility service board — a board that was established in accordance with Indiana Code — with costly, timely legal battles, we risk losing our highly-qualified staff who have been waiting on leadership.”
Speaking as a resident of the city, Mike Watson, a member of the DeKalb County Commissioners, asked the council to think hard before casting their vote, because the issue is becoming “toxic” for the Auburn government.
“I would like to see this group get together and lead your way out of the situation instead of fighting your way out of this battle,” he said. “The legal ramifications will last longer than anyone on this board. I think you owe it to the citizens to work this out.”
After all of the discussion, the end result was already decided and the issue moves forward. The council also took two additional veto override votes on the issue, which both passed 6-1, with Walter casting the only “no” vote.
Ordinance 2022-02 changes the city’s municipal code, giving the utility service board the power to appoint the department head of Auburn Essential Services. Ordinance 2022-03 gives the utility service board control of AES and Auburn Electric.
With the first utility service board ordinance still in limbo, the council presented an additional ordinance, which would move power of the Auburn Water and Auburn Water Pollution Control departments to the utility service board. The ordinance passed on first reading 6-1, with Walter voting “no” on the issue.
Before wrapping up the meeting, Kruse presented one last motion to retain counsel for the Auburn Common Council. His motion was to retain the services of Jeff Goeglein, an attorney with Shambaugh Kast Beck and Williams. The motion passed 6-1, with Walter voting “no” on the issue.
Walter said he voted “no” on the issue because he claims he was never consulted about any of the issues around the presented ordinances.
“There is something going on here that I am not a part of. This is not the way to run a city,” he said.
The motion of counsel answered one of the questions presented by city resident Dave Rodecap, when he asked during the public comment portion of the meeting if the council’s legal counsel was being paid for out of taxpayers dollars.
Rodecap also asked Kruse if any of the process leading up to the formation of the ordinances was done outside of a public meeting with a quorum of council members.
Kruse assured he never met in a group with other members of council and has not violated the Indiana Open Door Law.
“I did not meet with everyone,” he said. “Two of us originally met with the lawyers.”
In closing, Weber said the mayor is still in charge of the departments at this point.
The utility service board will be hosting its first meeting — an organizational one — at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers.
The utility service board expects to establish a stakeholder advisory group to help inform future oversight of the utilities.
Kruse said he brought forth the ordinances because of issues brought forth to him from business owners and constituents over the past couple of months.
“Over the past several weeks, I have heard from many business owners and constituents that they wanted the council to insulate our essential utilities from the recent unrest in city governments,” Kruse said. “Now that our utilities have clear oversight, our work begins to restore a positive work culture at these utilities so we can continue to build trust with our neighbors.”
