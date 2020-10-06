AUBURN — Early voting in the Nov. 3 general election begins today at the clerk’s office in the DeKalb County Courthouse and will continue until noon on Monday, Nov. 2.
Hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting also will take place at the clerk’s office on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additional early voting opportunities take place Oct. 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Hope Christian Center on C.R. 427 in Waterloo and Dayspring Community Church on North Indiana Avenue in Auburn, as well as Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at New Hope.
Evening early voting will be offered Oct. 27 from 2-7 p.m. at Coburn Corners Church of Christ near St. Joe and Oct. 29 from 2-7 p.m. at Dayspring.
DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright reminds those who are coming to the courthouse to vote early that cell phones are not permitted inside the courthouse and that masks are required. Entry to the courthouse is through the north door.
Albright said efforts will be made to maintain social distancing, with voters checking in outside the clerk’s office and only four voters allowed into the office at one time to vote on the machines. Voting machines will be approximately 6 feet apart, Albright said. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be available for voters who wish to use them. Sanitizing practices also will take place in between voters checking in and once they have used the machines, Albright added.
Voters who want to vote by mail must complete an Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail and mark one of the 12 legal reasons for voting absentee. Applications can be obtained by calling the Voter Registration Office at 925-9787, ext. 6. Applications must be received at the clerk’s office by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Postmarks are not accepted as meeting the deadline.
Mail ballots must be received by noon on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted, Albright said.
Completed absentee ballots that are hand-delivered to the clerk’s office may be delivered only by the voter. Otherwise, ballots should be mailed via the U.S. Postal Service or a bonded courier company, Albright reminded voters.
An exception is if the ballot is delivered by a member of the voter’s household or the individual’s power of attorney. In that case, the power of attorney document must be provided to the county Election Board, Albright said. An affidavit, form ABS-19, is required to be completed by an individual delivering a voter’s marked ballot.
A voter who requests an absentee ballot but then decides to vote in person must surrender the absentee ballot, or else the voter only will be able to vote provisionally on a paper ballot, Albright said.
The November election will use the same 10 vote centers that were used in the June primary election. Registered voters may go to any vote center that is convenient for them. DeKalb County voters no longer are restricted to specific polling locations.
Election Day polling vote centers will be at the Ashley Community Building; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Monday was the deadline to register to vote in the 2020 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.