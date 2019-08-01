The Ashley Hudson Festival will kick off Friday with a 5K Neon-Night run and walk. Lineup will be at 8:45 p.m. in Hardy Park, Hudson, with the start of the 5K scheduled for 9:15 p.m.
Activities will continue Saturday with food, a parade, music and games.
The festival schedule:
Friday
Hardy Park, Hudson
9:15 p.m. — 5K Neon-Night run and walk. Lineup at 8:45 p.m.
^
Saturday
6-10 a.m. — Pancake breakfast, Hudson Volunteer Fire Department; adults $5; children $3; 2 years and younger free.
11 a.m. — Parade, begins in Hudson and runs through Ashley. Parade entries that have not pre-registered may show up at Main Street in Hudson and will be assigned places in the parade.
Noon until gone — Chicken lunch, Ashley Fire Department.
Noon to 5 p.m. — Activities in Smiley Park, Ashley, including music from a D.J., hamster balls, inflatable houses, water slide and a sawdust pile with prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.