FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. on Tuesday provided third-quarter 2019 earnings guidance in the range of 66-70 cents per diluted share.
The forecast fell below stock analysts' consensus estimate of 71-72 cents, financial news services said.
The company's second-quarter 2019 earnings were 87 cents per diluted share. Its third-quarter earnings last year were $1.69 per diluted share.
SDI said its July-September 2019 earnings from steel operations are expected to decrease in comparison to April-June results.
“The reduced earnings are primarily related to lower profitability from the company's sheet steel operations, as shipments and average steel pricing declined in the quarter, more than offsetting lower scrap costs,” SDI said in a news release. “Underlying domestic steel demand remains principally intact for the primary steel-consuming sectors, with particular strength in construction.”
SDI said third-quarter profitability for its metals recycling platform also is expected to decrease from the previous quarter, as a result of declining ferrous and nonferrous commodity prices.
Third-quarter 2019 earnings from SDI’s steel fabrication business are expected to improve, due to higher shipments and demand remaining strong, the company said.
“The company continues to experience strong steel-fabrication order backlogs, and customers remain optimistic concerning nonresidential construction projects,” the news release said.
SDI operates three phases of its business in DeKalb County — a steel mill southwest of Butler; the New Millennium Building Systems fabrication plant, also southwest of Butler; and an OmniSource metals recycling station in Auburn.
