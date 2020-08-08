ASHLEY — Two people were airlifted after a crash Friday night south of Ashley, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Nicholas Martz, 37, and Miles Martz, 8, both of Waterloo, were flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne by a Samaritan helicopter.
Nicholas Martz had head anc chest injuries, while Miles Martz had minor cuts and scrapes.
Police said Nicholas Martz was driving eastbound in the 1600 block of C.R. 14. For an unknown reason his 2004 Jeep Cherokee crossed the center line and left the roadway on the north side. It went up a ditch bank, striking a tree before coming to rest on its top. A news release said alcohol is believed to be a factor, and the incident is still under investigation.
The Ashley Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Samaritan helicopter crew and Jeff’s Towing assisted county police.
