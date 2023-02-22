AUBURN — DeKalb County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox recently reported at the annual board of finance meeting that interest earned on county’s funds in 2022 was $872,032 compared to $71,263 in 2021, an 1124% increase.
Wilcox attributes this increase to a favorable rate environment caused by the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates.
Wilcox said she implemented an aggressive strategy of realigning county’s assets to take advantage of the recent rate hikes while still maintaining safety, liquidity and a strong yield.
In 2022, property tax payments were paid through a number of collection methods: 53% were paid in-person, by mail or drop box; 26% were paid by mortgage companies; 15% by online payments; and 6% paid at local partner banks.
The county had cash assets of $57,561,050 as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $46,700,952 as of the end of 2021. Almost $263,000,000 flowed through the treasurer’s office in 2022 from all sources.
Accomplishments in the treasurer’s office in 2022 included the implementation of a new online tax system, LOW Tax Info provides enhanced detailed property tax information to taxpayers when researching properties, the streamlining of several processes within the treasurer’s office along with increased employee training for a well-trained and flexible staff.
Goals for 2023 include the release of a new online payment portal, serviced by InvoiceCloud in early 2023 that offers many enhanced features for ease of paying property taxes electronically. Other goals include the continued maximization of investment earnings and a refresh of the treasurer’s website.
