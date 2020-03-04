AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers, along with Noble County Master Gardeners, will host a program on how to make flower seed bombs and cards Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m. at the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. The parking lot and entrance is on 10th Street. Handicap-accessible parking, an elevator and power-operated doors are available to accommodate persons with special needs.
The class is free and all supplies will be provided. To register, call Joan Hursh at 925-0617. The deadline to register is March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.