AUBURN — The DeKalb High School Baron Brigade marching band will present a high-energy community performance highlighting the various sections of the band at 3 p.m. Thursday at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
Audience members will have a opportunity to spin flags with the color guard and try out some drums with the percussion section. The showcase will feature music from the upcoming 2023 marching band competition show. On hand will be Kona Ice, Fork & Fiddle and Who Cut the Cheese food trucks.
This is a free concert. Visitors are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
The Friday Night Performance Series continues on Friday with Terry Lee and His Million Dollar Band. Terry Lee Ridley is from England and is described as having “the vocals of a young Elvis, a thundering Boogie Woogie left hand, a Rock and Rolling right hand direct for the Killer himself and showmanship that can never be beat.”
He will be playing favorite music hits from the 1950s and 1960s.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the theater are gladly accepted. The concert is sponsored by the Auburn Arts Commission.
On Sunday, the Outdoor Theater will celebrate Flag Day, beginning at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Auburn Elks Lodge 1978, the event features the Auburn Community Band, Boy Scouts, and the Auburn Elks. It celebrates the history of the American Flag from 1777 to today.
The community band will play various patriotic tunes including An American Spectacular, This Is My Country, God Bless the USA, and many more.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on.
In 1907, the Grand Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks designated, by resolution, June 14 as Flag Day. The Grand Lodge of the Order adopted mandatory observance of the occasion by every Lodge in 1911, and that requirement continues.
The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order’s observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression. But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country.
For more information about the Auburn Community Band, go to acbindiana.org.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
To see a complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
