AUBURN — In an effort to better assist those businesses in and around downtown Auburn’s historic district, Auburn Main Street is looking to enhance one of its programs.
Ann Finchum, executive director of Auburn Main Street, was on hand at Tuesday’s Auburn Redevelopment Commission meeting to ask the board for additional funding for Auburn Main Street’s facade grant program.
The program, which has been assisting downtown business owners with limited improvements over the years, only allowed for up to a $2,500 match.
“With rising costs, it is very antiquated,” Finchum said of the current program. “We are trying to keep up with what other communities are doing.”
In saying that, Finchum asked the city’s redevelopment commission to allocate $100,000 for the new and enhanced program. The new program would allow business owners to take advantage of a 50% matching grant program of up to $15,000.
Finchum said the program she presented was modeled after the one in Kendallville, which has been showing success over the past couple of years, as that city has worked to revitalize its downtown.
“With improvements to downtown, the facade grant program isn’t sufficient enough,” said Larry Cooney, president of the board in reference to the old program.
Commercial business owners would be able to apply for funding every 12 months for those larger projects that are being done in phases. The program would help business owners replace roofs, windows, doors, signage, perform exterior painting, lighting, general historic preservation and more.
Business owners applying for the grant have to provide detailed plans for the project and multiple quotes for the work.
The grant would be open to all commercial business owners within the city’s downtown historic district. For those falling outside of the downtown area, consideration by the facade grant committee will be given.
“We feel like this program could give a boost to business owners,” Finchum said.
She said Auburn Main Street expects the demand for funding to be great.
With several questions by the board, the issue of funding was tabled until the July 5 Redevelopment Commission meeting.
During Tuesday’s meeting, City Engineer Daryl McConnell updated the board on the downtown Auburn streetscape work along 9th Street, which is set to begin Monday.
He said crews from M.F. Projects LLC will hit the ground running as they have an accelerated schedule in an effort to get the majority of the project completed before the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival on Labor Day weekend.
The project calls for the replacement of the sidewalk along 9th Street from Main to Cedar streets along with infrastructure work, including underground electric lines and the replacement of water service to businesses. New ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps will also be installed along with lighting, benches, trees, bicycle racks and trash receptacles.
The project has a price tag of $598,421.40. In 2021, the redevelopment commission set aside $1 million in funding for the project.
The only other piece of business from Tuesday’s meeting was information on the replacement of the John Ketchum Drain, which runs behind the former Ponderosa building and continues down to Pizza Hut before turning south to 7th Street.
City officials are working closely with county officials to replace the drain, which has been in disrepair for a number of years.
McConnell said the city and county are working on drafting an inter-local agreement for the project, which will be presented to the redevelopment commission at the July 5 meeting along with a design proposal.
“It is crucial to keep this rolling. Several new developments on the west side are relying on the drain,” McConnell said.
Mayor Mike Ley said the potential commercial development on the west side of town is driving this project at this point.
McConnell said the city is hoping that a design firm can be under contract yet this year and that the project can be bid out for work to begin in 2023.
