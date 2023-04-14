AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has received a $100,000 gift from the 1st Source Foundation in the amount of $100,000.
These funds will be invested in the The E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship, the museum’s newest permanent gallery, the museum announced Thursday.
The E.L Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship is the first time the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has delved into the full story of E.L. Cord and the Cord Corporation beyond his ownership and management of the Auburn Automobile Company and Duesenberg Inc.
This new gallery tells the story of E.L. Cord, his vast business activities, and the story of entrepreneurship. This gallery contains large artifacts such as a 1937 Cord 812 owned by Cord and a Stinson airplane that showcases Cord’s ownership of Stinson and Lycoming engines, as well as smaller and personal items of Cord’s.
“With the support of the 1st Source Foundation, the E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship now stands as a prominent permanent exhibit of the museum,” said Brandon J. Anderson, the museum’s executive director and CEO.
“The museum is now able to delve deeper into the evolution of the transportation industry and invoke the entrepreneurial spirit in our visitors of all ages and backgrounds.”
This gallery explains the business phenomenon of entrepreneurs and what makes them different from others. They create something new, something different, and they change values.
The E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship explores how entrepreneurship is creative destruction; they launch innovations that simultaneously destroy old industries and ways of thinking, while developing new industries and approaches. With this gallery, the museum highlights contemporary examples of the entrepreneur, and how those individuals are still making impact an business in Indiana.
“1st Source Foundation is proud to support the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and their celebration of local innovation and vision through The E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship,” said Larry Mayers, Fort Wayne region president for 1st Source Bank.
“The Auburn Cord Duesenberg legacy is significant to northeast Indiana, and its preservation is important for many reasons. The museum does great work in doing just that, while also providing exhibits, programming and educational opportunities that help our community thrive.”
With this investment from 1st Source Foundation, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will create new opportunities to connect the community with the E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship as a launching pad for educational programs, events, and partnerships that explore not only the history of entrepreneurship but also its future and how it is still a dynamic part of the cultural and business landscape.
For more information about the E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship, as well as other museum events and exhibits, visit automobilemuseum.org.
