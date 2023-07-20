AUBURN — Bicyclists pedaled into Auburn Thursday morning, paying respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and letting their survivors know they and their loved ones are not forgotten.
The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors was on day 11 of its bicycle ride around Indiana. Thursday’s leg set out from Angola with 23 riders and would end the day in Bluffton. The ride will conclude Saturday at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. A total of 48 cyclists will participate in this year’s ride.
The ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement riding around the perimeter of Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by law enforcement families across the state.
Funds raised from the event are used to perpetuate the memories of officers killed in the line of duty and to aid surviving family members and co-workers of officers killed in the line of duty.
Shirts worn by the cyclists bore the message, “Riding to Remember.”
“Everyone wearing this jersey believes in the mission of riding to remember,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. and Cops Cycling for Survivors treasurer Kevin Getz during a memorial ceremony outside of Auburn City Hall.
Families of fallen police officers attending Thursday’s ceremony included Julia Reinhard, whose nephew, Jason M. Baker, was killed in the line of duty in 2001, and the family of Indiana State Police trooper Don Turner, who was killed in 1956.
Baker served as a member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and was shot during an ambush and was killed.
Turner was killed while helping a tow truck operator on an icy highway south of Auburn.
Also remembered Thursday was William Miner, the former Avilla Town Marshal who was killed by a suspect in May 1983.
A moment of silence was observed in memory of the officers.
Getz said the ride also allowed participants to find out who the fallen officers were and what they meant to their communities and families.
“We appreciate you being able to tell us those things,” Getz added.
Trooper Turner’s son, Jeff Turner, said he was just age 3 when his father was killed and the annual bike ride and memorial service serves as a way for him to connect with his father and what law enforcement officers still are doing.
While Cops Cycling for Survivors honors all Indiana’s line of duty death officers, recognized by state and federal officials as receiving line of duty death benefits, this year’s ride pays special tribute to the four officers who died in 2022: Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, end of watch Jan. 29, 2022; Deputy Sheriff Douglas Sanford, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, end of watch March 29, 2022; Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Police Department, end of watch July 31, 2022; and Police Officer Seara Burton, Richmond Police Department, end of watch Sept. 18, 2022.
Also honored this year is Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, Indiana Department of Correction, end of watch April 25, 2020, who was recognized by officials as a line of duty death in 2022.
Officers recognized by state and federal officials as line of duty deaths in 2023 will be honored in 2024.
