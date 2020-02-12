Auburn native Kristi McCart survived Week 3 on “The Biggest Loser” — but barely.
With the second-lowest percentage of weight loss among the 10 remaining contestants during the USA Network show’s third week, McCart barely escaped elimination.
“I know I just slid by by the skin of my teeth,” McCart said during the show’s weekly weigh-in, broadcast Tuesday night.
McCart lost 4 pounds, or 1.63% of her body weight during the third week.
In the first three weeks of the reality-show competition, McCart lost a total of 23 pounds to reach a weight of 241.
McCart is a 2006 graduate of DeKalb High School, where she was a cheerleader and athlete. She now lives near Tampa, Florida, and practices law in Riverview, Florida.
The show airs each Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the USA Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.