Waterloo tree lighting
is Saturday
WATERLOO — The annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Francis Thomson Park in Waterloo will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature a visit from Santa, refreshments and more.
Ashley-Hudson Christmas Festival
set for Sunday
ASHLEY — The towns of Ashley and Hudson will be celebrating Christmas Sunday with the annual festival in downtown Ashley.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a light parade leaving from the Hudson Town Hall. The parade will make its way down S.R. 4 to downtown Ashley. A tree lighting will take place after the parade at the decorated tree next to the U.S. Post Office.
Santa will be in the park to visit with children. There will also be wagon rides and hot chocolate. There will be additional crafts and games for children at the Ashley Fire Department.
The festival is from 6-9 p.m.
Hamilton schools giving away gingerbread house kits to families
HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools is hosting its 4th annual Gingerbread kit giveaway event to help celebrate the season.
Superintendent Tony Cassel said 108 of the 185 gingerbread house kits have been claimed. To reserve a free kit to help celebrate the season, contact Colleen Karas or Cassel at 488-2513. Reservations are required by Dec. 11.
The houses will be ready for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 18.
Anyone interested in helping to make the kits can contact Karas at 488-2513.
