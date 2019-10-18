Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4 p.m. — Waterloo Cemetery Board, Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler. Preceded by a closed, executive session at 6 p.m. to discuss negotiations.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
^
Tuesday
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The agenda includes: 2020 budget adoption; 2019 general obligation bond additional appropriation hearing and related resolutions; and bus lease approval. A closed executive session will take place after the regular meeting to discuss personnel, school safety, collective bargaining and litigation.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Merit Board, 6:30 p.m., meeting in the sheriff’s office for a merit deputy interview.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
^
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
^
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse.
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
