GARRETT — For a second year, Auburn’s chapter of the Loyal Order of Moose hosted a golf benefit for Northeastern Indiana CASA. The Order is dedicated to “caring for young and old, bringing communities together and celebrating life.”
Northeastern Indiana CASA focuses on advocating for children involved in judicial proceedings by speaking up for the children’s best interests and striving to improve their circumstances and quality of life.
In 2018, the nonprofit organization served more than 700 children, but 64 children went unserved due to a shortage of volunteers. However, through events such as the Moose’s golf benefit, awareness is growing for the need for volunteers.
“So far this year we have served 460 children,” said Northeastern Indiana CASA Executive Director Kirby Cool. “At the end of last year we were averaging 12 to 15 children on the waiting list, but now I am happy to report that the number is down to four. That says a lot for the communities we serve and the volunteers that have stepped up. Thank you!”
The golf benefit was held at Garrett Country Club with 10 teams participating in this year’s event. Taking second place was a team comprised of Scott Pepple, Kathy Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser and Alan Sexton. Taking first place was Team Boyle, comprised of Bill Boyle, Mark Boggs, Steve Cooper and Mark Boylan.
Other winners from the event included:
- Woman’s Longest Drive: Kathy Pepple
- Men’s Longest Drive: Chris “Yap” Eddingfield
- Longest Putt: Ian Fry
- Closest to the Pin on Hole 11: Chris “Yap” Eddingfield
- Closest to the Pin on Hole 16: Mary Boyle
Skins game winners — Team Boyle and Team Moose
Most teams and winners opted to give back their cash winnings to CASA. In addition to the money raised from golfing, an auction was held with a variety of items up for bid. An official meeting to declare the total amount donated to Northeastern Indiana CASA, as well as an official check presentation, will be held in early August.
“We’re very proud of what we do,” said Lonnie Fry, a representative from the Moose lodge. “It’s getting the chance to make a difference in our own community that really means a lot. We’re glad to get to be a part of what CASA does.”
More about Northeastern Indiana CASA may be found online at neincasa.net.
