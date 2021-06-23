HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday accepted a $30,000 donation from Farmers State Bank to be used for athletics and athletics facilities.
Superintendent Anthony Cassel said as part of its mission statement, the bank has pledged to leave its footprint in the local communities it serves.
As well as the lump sum donation, the bank also will donate $2,500 a year for the next five years, the board heard.
In exchange for the donation, the bank will be shown as a major sponsor on athletic signage, and the school will use the bank’s bags to serve popcorn. Cassel said the athletic department likely will use $20,000 of the donation toward scoreboards and place the remaining $10,000 into the athletic fund. The $2,500 annual contributions also will go into the athletic fund, Cassel said.
Also Monday night:
• The board renewed its partnership with the Bowen Center and its student and employee assistance programs. The school district will pay $1 per student per month, and each student will be able to receive two free counseling sessions at the Bowen Center. The district also will pay $1.75 per employee per month for up to four visits at the center. The district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funds to pay for the programs.
• The board approved a resolution permitting the district to purchase gift cards, not to exceed $100 per individual, to honor employees for years of service, as well as retirees.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: varsity boys basketball coach Justin McKnight; kindergarten teacher Jennifer Burris; business teacher Ryan Khun; high school math teacher Alisha Hochstetler; library assistant Jessica Koegler; and cook Myileigh Cool.
The board approved the appointments of: high school science teacher Ruth Martin; elementary instructional assistant Myileigh Cool; instructional assistant/student support Kyra Lucas; half-time elementary instructional assistants Jeri Steury and Mindy Stevens; elementary student support/guidance counselor Chloe Pike; kindergarten teacher Fallon Buswell; summer feed kitchen staff Myileigh Cool, Dawn Shank and Caleb Creager; summer maintenance staff Quade Pike and Ed Sutton; summer tech staff member Lucy Shafer; high school business teacher Courtney Wallace; high school math teacher David Nash; kindergarten teacher Traci Wappes; half-time custodial and half-time tech staff member Adam Cool; and library aide Sara Crain. The board also approved the transfer of Mindy McConnel from science to high school special education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.