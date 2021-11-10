AUBURN — Children’s doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available in DeKalb County beginning next week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the vaccine a green light last week for children 5-11 as the country continues to attempt to eradicate the virus.
The DeKalb County Health Department will have its first children’s clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Monday. The clinic will be by appointment only at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
A second clinic will be held Dec. 8 at the health department from 9 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. for children 5-11 by appointment only. To register for this date visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
A state strike team will have a mobile vaccination clinic and testing site at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds from 12-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 20. Anyone age 5 and up is eligible for this clinic by registering at ourshot.in.gov — registration will be open in the next couple days.
Walk-ins will also be accepted in between appointments. Those taking part in this vaccine event must enter off of 18th Street.
The clinics couldn’t come at a better time as new case numbers in DeKalb County are on the rise again as winter approaches.
Wednesday’s case report from the department of health reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the county with nine of them occurring in school aged children. Those cases brings the weekly total to 128.
Wednesday’s cases broke down with six occurring in those 0-10 years old, six in the 11-20 age group, 13 in the 21-30 age group, six in the 31-40 age group, four in the 41-50 age group, six in the 51-60 age group and two in the 61-70 age group.
