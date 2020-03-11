AUBURN — The annual Community-Wide Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series continues Friday, with Pastor Kevin Gillian of County Line Church-Auburn Campus, as the speaker.
The breakfasts are served at the Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th Street, Auburn, beginning at 6:30 a.m. on each Friday during the Lenten season.
Each gathering features a full, hot breakfast, singing, a message from clergy and dismissal promptly at 7:30 a.m. Men and boys of all ages are welcome. A freewill offering is collected, and meatless dishes are available.
–
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.