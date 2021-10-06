AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has announced the appointment of new board member Jessica Griffith.
“Jessica comes to AMS with a strong background in leadership and community engagement; we value her expertise,” said Ann Finchum, executive director of AMS.
Griffith lives in Auburn and is part of the team at DeKalb Chamber Partnership. She is studying organizational leadership at Trine University, is a member of the PTO at McKenney Harrison Elementary, and is in the 2021 Cohort for LEADS DeKalb. She has been married to her husband, Adam, for eight years and they have three children, Grayson, Jax, and Mollie, and one cat, Bianca. She has lived in Auburn for nearly three years.
“I’m so excited to learn more, to get my feet wet, and to lend a new perspective. Auburn Main Street staff and board really care about this community and I can not wait to join them and get started,” said Griffith.
Auburn Main Street board is composed of local people with a common interest. Each board member can serve two terms. Current board members are: Eldon Byler, Amy Schweitzer, Zach Lightner, Nora Schwartz, Mike Littlejohn, LaDonna Felke, Amber Caccamo, Jama Smith, Lucas Straw, Brandon Anderson, Tyler Wolfe and Natalie DeWitt. AMS has four sub-committees with over 50 volunteers.
The mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown, rich in character and engaging for all.
