AUBURN — An Auburn resident suffered injuries while riding his motorcycle Wednesday evening, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Police did not release the man’s name. A report said he was complaining of severe chest and arm pain after the accident.
At 6:52 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Hideaway Drive, where a woman told officers that her husband was riding his motorcycle in front of the house and crashed.
An officer said he assisted with removing the motorcycle from the roadway and stood by until emergency medics no longer needed his assistance.
