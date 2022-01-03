INDIANAPOLIS — As the state legislature readies for its 2022 session, Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Monday his 2022 Next Level Agenda.
His agenda for the coming year focuses on strengthening the state’s economy and focusing on areas that support that growth, including workforce training expansion, improving early childhood education, advancing infrastructure projects throughout the state and increasing access to public health services.
“The 2022 Next Level Agenda builds a foundation for a healthier state,” Holcomb said. “These priorities will cultivate a more competitive environment to attract new economic development opportunities, establish better access to public health resources and help connect Hoosiers to better employment and training opportunities. Our efforts will advance Indiana’s reputation as a state Hoosiers want to live, work, play and stay.”
In an effort to continue the momentum of a robust economic development environment, Holcomb intends to work with the legislature to eliminate the business personal property tax on new equipment and modernizing the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s toolkit.
The EDC’s reforms include creating a new funding mechanism to more competitively invest in transformational economic development opportunities along with bringing additional remote worker jobs to the state. He is also looking to provide greater flexibility within the state’s existing economic tax credit incentive programs.
Strengthening the state’s workforce begins with a strong education system. Holcomb will focus his efforts on strengthening early learning opportunities, concentrating on preparing students for kindergarten. The Department of Education will be establishing an Office of Kindergarten Readiness to partner with the early childhood team at the Family and Social Services Administration and a revised Early Learning Advisory Committee to support kindergarten readiness.
The DOE will also move forward with the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed, a new school performance dashboard which will focus on how students are building skills for success beyond the classroom.
A new teacher supply-and-demand marketplace is also in the works that will connect educators with job opportunities in Indiana. Additionally, the state is strengthening its data-driven public workforce system to connect unemployed Hoosiers with employers, jobs and training programs.
One of his key initiatives is to remove the stigma of mental health by creating easier access for people in need.
The 2022 Next Level Agenda will assist communities in establishing safeguards to strengthen cybersecurity efforts by developing a grant program that will help local governments develop improvement plans.
Holcomb said he is committed to overseeing the implementation of the $500 million READI program as the 17 regions begin developing their projects. The agenda calls for continued progress on capital projects that were authorized in the current budget and building better infrastructure to connect communities for future generations by completing roads, trails, broadband and facility projects.
The governor’s final initiative focuses on firefighter safety by establishing a program that collects and properly disposes of PFAS, chemicals found in firefighting foam that can have adverse health effects. Also, the agenda addresses the regulatory and statutory changes prompted by the third-party review of the state’s law enforcement agency.
