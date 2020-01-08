AUBURN — Boy Scout Oskar King-Hoffmann has received Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Award. He was presented with the award at a recent court of honor ceremony at the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
He is the son of Frank Hoffmann and Hayley King of Auburn and a member of Boy Scout Troop 169, chartered with the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
To receive the award, King-Hoffmann was required to earn 21 merit badges and show leadership by planning, developing and completing a community service project. He earned 23 merit badges during his tenure with the troop. For his service project, he designed and built a storage shed for the Eckhart Public Library’s Teen Library.
During the court of honor ceremony, troop committee member Kenneth Wilcoxson described the parallels between the American bald eagle and why Scouting’s highest honor is known as the Eagle Award. He noted that the bald eagle can soar upward to 10,000 feet — higher than most other birds — not unlike the Eagle Scout who embodies the Scout Oath and Law in his daily life, which makes him a man of strong character.
During his time with the troop, King-Hoffman has participated in many community service projects and long-term camping trips including trips to Gettysburg, Washington, D.C., Camp Chief Little Turtle near Pleasant Lake, and Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, and spent two summers as a staff member at Camp Chief Little Turtle.
