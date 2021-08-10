American Rescue Plan Committee
to meet Wednesday in Ashley
AUBURN — The DeKalb County American Rescue Plan Committee has added a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be at the Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss suggestions for possible uses of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Randy Fox will be presenting a request on behalf of the DeKalb County Airport.
Boards plan Thursday meetings
The Auburn Board of Works will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Also Thursday, the DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees will conduct a work session at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo to discuss the upcoming School Board Agenda Items and Strategic Planning.
The meeting notices were omitted from a list of public meetings published in Saturday’s edition.
