AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday and Tuesday.
Brian King of the 1700 block of C.R. 40, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor, He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was restricted for 180 days.
Patrick E. Murphy of the 5700 block of River Run Trail, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through March 2, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was restricted for one year.
Jeremy R. Troyer of the 1700 block of C.R. 10, Ashley, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cory M. Werner of Serenity House, Auburn, received a 353-day suspended sentence and 353 days of probation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Gloria M. Carper of the 4900 block of C.R. 48, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She received one year of probation and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Ethan W. Gayhart of the 300 block of North Lakeland Drive, LaGrange, was sentenced to one year of incarceration and fined $500 for auto theft, a Level 6 felony. The fine will be suspended if he pays $110 restitution.
Brittny Shoudel, whose address is listed in court records as the DeKalb County Jail, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for check deception, a Class A misdemeanor.
Samantha McCormick of the 600 block of West King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 16 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for eight days she served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 349 days and was fined $1.
