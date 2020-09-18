AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
They raise the county’s total to 453 cases since March and 102 so far in September. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
Friday’s new patients range in age from 10 to 79, and all are recovering at their homes, a news release said. Two of the patients are 17 or younger, and two are 60 or older.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 46 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 15 admitted to intensive-care units. Neither figure has changed since Wednesday.
DeKalb County has reported 13 deaths from COVID-19, the most recent on Wednesday.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
State tops 1,000 cases
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's Friday update, Indiana added 1,037 cases of COVID-19 on the day, making it the third straight week and the sixth time in the last seven weeks that cases topped 1,000 on a Friday.
The result did come on a high number of tests, with Indiana processing more than 25,000 tests. That meant a one-day positivity rate of just 4.08%, lower than recently and below the 5% mark state health officials want to stay under.
While cases have been running at about the same average so far this month as August, and as deaths have been a little higher than August, positivity has been one area that's been a bright spot, with the statewide average coming down about a percentage point compared to the previous month.
The decrease has been driven by a boost in testing, but that testing hasn't resulted in more cases, which is showing that as testing broadens out, the state isn't finding more people walking around undetected with active cases.
Since Sept. 1, about half of all tests being done are retests on individuals who had been tested at least once before. About 11,000 people per day are being tested for the first time thus far in September, compared to about 10,000 per day being retests.
Case counts as displayed by the state are unique individuals who test positive and do not include duplicate positives. The state only displays two figures for total tests and unique individuals for testing.
The state reported 17 deaths Friday, an increase after just six on Thursday.
Locally, Steuben County had a large one-day increase in cases, while other counties showed smaller increases on Friday. Steuben County added 13 new cases, followed by Noble County up five and LaGrange County up one case compared to Thursday.
Steuben and DeKalb counties have been seeing larger case growths recently, while rises in Noble County have been muted, and LaGrange County has seen very little new case activity recently.
No new deaths were reported in the area. The state dashboard still reflects only 11 deaths in DeKalb County, despite the county health department reporting 13 deaths.
Total deaths from COVID-19 since March are Noble County at 32, DeKalb County at 13, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
