AUBURN — DeKalb County historian John Bry will submit an application seeking $50,000 to help with repairs to the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
The grant proposal is due Oct.4 to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation.
The 146-year-old bridge over the St. Joseph River has been closed for nearly a year since the discovery of damage to its timbers caused by moisture.
Commissioner have been told that replacing the rotted support timbers would cost $162,000. Replacing the bridge’s wooden floor, which has developed holes that pose a tripping hazard, would cost $111,000, according to USI Consultants of Indianapolis.
Bry volunteered to seek a state grant to help with the expense. His application for the maximum grant of $50,000 requires the county’s commitment to match it by spending at least $50,000.
The state will review grant applications in January or February. If a grant is awarded, repairs would need to be done within a year. Historic materials and features of the bridge should remain intact or be replaced with similar materials and methods, Bry said.
The county can submit up to 20 letters of support for the bridge project. Bry said he will collect them from the commissioners, local state legislators, the county historical society and the Spencerville community.
Bry said he plans to work on on the grant application all week. A native of DeKalb County, he is employed as the principal planner for the Main Street program in Oakland County, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.