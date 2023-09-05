Best of show

Bill and Barbara Parfet of Hickory Corners, Michigan, stand next to their one-of-a-kind 1935 Duesenberg SJN supercharged convertible coupe that garnered best of show honors at the ACD Club awards program Sunday.

 JEFF JONES

AUBURN — A one-of-a-kind 1935 Duesenberg SJN 564 supercharged convertible earned Best of Show honors at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club’s annual awards brunch Sunday morning.

Afterwards, Bill Parfet welcomed onlookers to sit behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.