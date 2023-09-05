AUBURN — A one-of-a-kind 1935 Duesenberg SJN 564 supercharged convertible earned Best of Show honors at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club’s annual awards brunch Sunday morning.
Afterwards, Bill Parfet welcomed onlookers to sit behind the wheel of the vehicle.
“Enjoy!” he told one of those spectators as he closed the driver’s side door.
“Hop in,” he tells another.
Parfet and wife Barbara, of Hickory Corners, Michigan, have owned the automobile since 2000, when they purchased it at auction. From 1935 until 1995, the Duesenberg had been owned by members of the Noble family of Texas.
“I’ve always liked Duesenbergs, but this, to me, is a special one because it’s one of the last ones they made,” Bill Parfet said. “It’s supercharged at the factory and it’s this new body style.
“It’s the only SJN they ever made and it has low miles (20,000 miles).”
While not visible, the Duesenberg has a few battle scars from an enthusiastic — and possibly inebriated — sailor who decided to take it for a spin shortly after World War II ended.
“He had just come out of the local bar. He sees the car, the keys are in it. He jumps in it and off he goes and he runs into a tree,” Parfet said.
The collision caused the left front bumper to be crumpled into the driver’s side headlight, pushing the headlight into the engine cowling. While the fender was repaired, Parfet explained the dents in the headlight from that collision remain.
“We left that in there,” he said.
The only change the Parfets have made is changing the paint from its original green color to white.
“It’s original. It’s just like it was in 1935,” he said. “If you were to get one back then, that’s what they rode down the road.
“It runs good. It’s just a great car.”
In addition to their champion Duesenberg, the Parfets brought two others to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival —– a blue and gray 1934 Auburn 1250 Salon Cabriolet and a tobacco cream 1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged speedster.
“They had five different body styles. I bought one body style — that’s how I joined this club 40 years ago. Everybody wants a Boattail Speedster, so I got a Boattail Speedster, so I’ve got two of them.
“Somebody said, ‘Well, you might as well get all five of them’ so I got all five models,” Parfet said. “One day, I’ll bring those here. I’ve had them here before.
“Auburns and Duesenbergs are my favorites.”
Never judged before
“We said we would never restore it, and we never really have. We just repainted it,” he said. “We drive this car. It gets driven a lot but we decided we’ve never had it judged.
“Based upon that, we decided we’d bring it here and have it judged.
“We cleaned it all up, got all the road dirt off it,” he said. “We didn’t expect we would win best of show.”
The Duesenberg made a grand entrance through the rear doors of the Willennar Room at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at the conclusion of Sunday’s awards ceremony.
Club awards
Lindsey Green Barrett was recognized as the club’s Woman of the Year during the event. Mike Huffman was named as the club’s Man of the Year, receiving the traditional blue blazer. Curt Warner was presented with the Duesie of a Fellow Award.
William McLaughlin received the Wat Adams Ring, for an owner who shows enthusiasm for driving an L-29 or 810-812 Cord automobile. The Ken Van Ausdal Auburn Driving Award was presented to Chad Thomas.
The Craig Birkhold Young Owners Award was presented to Jason Schneck. The Mort Kresteller Award was presented to David Asher. The Bob McEwan Cord Enthusiasts Award went to Jack Laughlin.
The Thomas C. Busch Memorial Award was presented to Richard Dove. This award is presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum to an owner who restores his own Auburn, Cord or Duesenberg.
Wyn Laidig was presented with the Bill Bocock Owner Restoration Award. This is presented to an owner who has performed at least 75% of his own restoration.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley presented the Mayor’s Award to Steve Butler.
Sunday, ACD president Bob Becker announced Harry Braithwaite as the new club president.
