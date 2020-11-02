WATERLOO — A DeKalb County man is accused of murdering his wife by strangling her in a Waterloo house Saturday.
Police found Lisa Heiser of Waterloo dead inside a home in the 500 block of Meadows Lane on Saturday afternoon.
Joseph Traster, 55, is being held on a murder charge at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn. Traster allegedly told police that Heiser was his wife and that she had asked him for a divorce earlier Saturday.
Jail records list his address as the 1300 block of Shawna Avenue, Auburn, although he allegedly told police he lived at the home where the homicide occurred.
According to a police affidavit for probable cause filed by DeKalb County Police Detective Brady Thomas, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Meadows Lane in reference to a welfare check on Heiser because Traster had told a family member he may have killed her.
Traster told police that he and Heiser had had an argument and she was dead.
Police entered the residence and found a dead woman in the bedroom, the affidavit said.
In a recorded interview at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Traster told Thomas that he had worked third shift, and during his lunch break, he received a text message from Heiser informing him she wanted a divorce, the affidavit said.
Traster said he arrived home around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and Heiser was in bed. He said he tried talking to her about their relationship issues and she told him to leave her alone, according to the affidavit.
Traster told Thomas they were both lying in bed and Heiser kicked in him the groin. Traster said he went to the bathroom and then returned to the bedroom. Traster said he attempted to “cuddle” with Heiser and she rebuffed him, according to the affidavit.
Traster said he got up onto his knees in the bed and placed both hands around Heiser’s neck. He said he squeezed Heiser’s neck for an amount of time that he could not recall, the affidavit said.
Traster told Thomas he eventually laid back down on the bed and went to sleep. Traster said that around 2 p.m. Saturday, a family member knocked on his bedroom door and woke him. Traster said he spoke briefly with the family member just outside the bedroom door. He then went back inside the bedroom and touched Heiser. Traster said she was cold to the touch, and he called his son, according to the affidavit.
Traster told his son that he believed he killed his wife. He said no one else was in their bedroom who could have killed her and that he also noticed bruising around Heiser’s neck, the affidavit said,
Traster said he was surprised, because the bruises were not where he thought they would be, based on where he had his hands. Traster told Thomas he knew where he was choking Heiser that it was likely to kill her, the affidavit said.
Traster was booked into the DeKalb County Jail at 6:57 p.m. Saturday and held without eligibility for release on bond. He was scheduled to appear by video from the DeKalb County Jail for an initial hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II this afternoon.
The only previous criminal record for Traster shows that he was charged in April 2018 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. He pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an illegal blood-alcohol concentration. At the time, court records listed him as a Butler resident and as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds.
