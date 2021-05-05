WATERLOO — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County this week awarded scholarships to DeKalb High School students thanks to the generosity of donors who believe in continuing education after high school, the foundation said.
“Donors put a lot of thought into the specific criteria for their scholarships. Examples of scholarship criteria vary from sports participation, specific college major or work skill, or open to all students,” the foundation said. “Each application is reviewed blindly by the Scholarship Screening Committee and fund representatives and scored with a rubric on GPA, SAT/ACT scores, school courses, school activities, community service/work experience, and an essay.
“These scholarships recognize the accomplishments the students have achieved in the last four years. The foundation is very proud of all the DeKalb County students and wishes them great success as they continue their education!”
These scholarships were awarded to DeKalb High School students:
• Aim High Scholarship (Isaac Hague, Robert and Marie Hughes, Elva A. Tess;
• Likens and Berta M. Willennar) — Sydney Hefty;
• The Bunge Athletic Scholarship — Emily Eshbach and Jack McComb;
• DeKalb County Master Gardeners Scholarship — Sydney Hefty;
• Leland R. Fee Scholarship — Logan Stahly;
• Rex Feller Memorial Scholarship — Sonia Chaudhari;
• Harry Fisk Scholarship — Sonia Chaudhari;
• Barbara A. Herzer Scholarship — Emily Eshbach;
• Carol L. Hill Memorial Scholarship — Sydney Hefty;
• Lynn and Josephine Holsinger Scholarship — Kelsey Ternet and Jackson Gaddis;
• Jane Elmira Mullen Kempf Communications Scholarship — Emily Eshbach;
• JaBraun Knox Scholarship — Sydney Hefty;
• Don Lash Memorial Scholarship — Penelope Swift;
• Laurie Family Golf Scholarship — Jack McComb;
• Stanley G. and Rose I. Means Scholarship — Sonia Chaudhari, Emily Eshbach, Sydney Hefty, Penelope Swift and Paige Winebrenner;
• Northeast Indiana Business & Professional Women Scholarship — Sydney Hefty;
• Lucas A. Oberkiser Scholarship — Evan Snider;
• Jessica Otterstedt Memorial Scholarship — Kelsey Ternet;
• Derek L. Padilla Scholarship — Evan Snider;
• Parker Merit Scholarship — Evan Snider;
• Walter S. Penfield Scholarship — Sydney Hefty;
• Dr. Keith E. Perry Memorial Scholarship Fund — Sydney Hefty;
• Donald Ruegsegger Scholarship for Christian Leadership — Sydney Hefty;
• Starkey Science Scholarship — Sydney Hefty;
• Walters Family Memorial Scholarship — Sydney Hefty;
• Robert and Virginia White Scholarship — Sydney Hefty and Sonia Chaudhari;
• Melanie A. Yarian Memorial Scholarship — Paige Pettis;
• Pat Zakula Legacy Fund — Sydney Hefty.
