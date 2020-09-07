AUBURN — The 50th annual Auburn Fall collector car auction took place with diminished crowds due to the national health crisis, but still saw healthy sales, an RM Auctions officer said.
“Our sell-through rate’s very strong. I think our results will be strong, too. It shows that the industry’s doing well,” Alain Squindo, chief operating officer, said Saturday during the three-day sale’s final session.
“The collector-car market, thankfully, is alive and well,” Squindo said. “It’s been a challenging year for most every industry in most every town in America, but we’re very pleased that people have been coming out to the sale. They’re following the safety protocols.”
Potential buyers mostly filled the chairs in the inner circle of the spacious arena at Auburn Auction Park south of the city. Bleachers were roped off and unnecessary due to the limited audience.
“We unfortunately had to close this sale as more of an event and focus on the registered bidders, to limit the attendance to real buyers,” Squindo said. “We’re very appreciative to the audience and the town of being understanding of our concern for our clients’ safety and our staff.”
Those who came were spending money on cars and memorabilia as if nothing was out of the ordinary.
“It’s really showing that the industry is pivoting pretty handily and intelligently toward the online space, but at the same time, it’s also showing that people love the Auburn Fall festival.”
Our bidder attendance far exceeded our expectations, which we’re very happy with,” Squindo said.
Auctioneers sold a large collection of Rolls-Royces with no reserve prices, and virtually all exceeded their price estimates. “They attracted a lot of interest and set a lot of records,” he said.
Still, the stars of the sale were Auburn Automobile Co. classics and vintage Indianapolis 500 race cars. One racer brought a winning bid of $350,000.
“The Auburn sale is really about Americana and a lot of American marques, as you can imagine, being the home of ACD,” Squindo said. “We’re seeing great results there. We’re also seeing great results on everything from European sports cars to ‘young-timers,’ as we call them — new and emerging sports cars and classics.”
