WATERLOO — The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library has released its schedule of weekly programs:
• Virtual Craft, Tuesday at 2 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page; and
• Yoga, Thursday from 6-7 p.m., free and socially distanced. A waiver is required. Each participant should bring a mat and a water bottle.
The December Crafts Take and Make Bags will be available at the front desk starting Monday, Dec. 7. Each bag will include:
• A letter to Santa. Bring letters to the library and put them in Santa’s special box by Dec. 18.
• DIY reindeer food;
• a STEAM marshmallow igloo;
• hot chocolate, with extra mini marshmallows;
• candy cane;
• a special holiday treat;
• paper strip crafts;
• bookmark; and
• holiday activity pages.
People can warm up the community’s children by decorating the library’s Christmas Mitten Tree. The library is now accepting new items, such as mittens, socks, hats, and gloves, until Dec. 31. These items will be distributed to the local schools and food pantry.
Face coverings are required for all patrons. Face coverings must completely cover the mouth and nose. Those who do not wish to wear a face covering can utilize the library’s curbside services by calling 837-4491.
Computer usage is limited to 30 minutes.
Public areas are sanitized periodically throughout the day and after patron usage.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized after usage.
The library still is providing curbside services.
The library is asking patrons to utilize its exterior book drop at any time to drop off library materials.
At this time, the library is not accepting book donations.
The library is at 300 S. Wayne St., phone 837-4491.
Hours are: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
