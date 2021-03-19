WATERLOO — Members of the John Houlton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored four students as DAR High School Good Citizens at the Waterloo Public Library on March 13.
A brief business meeting was held prior to the program. Regent Nancy Brickley led the opening ritual. Karen Bash gave the minutes of the November 2020 meeting, and Sue Anderson gave the treasurer’s report.
After adjournment, Lisa Conrad, chairman of the Good Citizens Project, welcomed and introduced the honored students and their parents.
Selected as DAR Good Citizens were seniors:
• Liam Franz of Eastside High School;
• Chelsea Born of Lakewood Park Christian School;
• Sydney Hefty of DeKalb High School; and
• Truitt Taylor of Garrett High School.
They were recognized for demonstrating qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Conrad explained the application process, the required letters of recommendation, and the selection by the faculty. Students were invited to read their winning essays and give information about their future plans. Each was presented with a cash award, a certificate, a Good Citizen pin, wallet card and flag.
Franz, the son of Jacee and Bobby Franz, is an honor student, winner of the Lilly Foundation Scholarship, student body president, and has worked in many organizations as a leader and role model.
He attended the Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., and is authoring, in partnership with a professor, “New Fires in our Lives.” He is founder of Make a Child Smile, a cancer fundraiser. He plans to attend the University of Notre Dame and major in marketing and finance.
“I want to be a force for good,” he said.
Born, the daughter of Rob and Tonya Born, plans to attend Huntington University and major in English and education.
“My mother is a teacher, and I know how a teacher can make a difference in a person’s life,” she said. She hopes to become an English teacher “who also will make a difference.”
Born has won awards in English and Spanish, excelled in music, having won a Gold award from the Indiana State School Music Association, participated in choir, and volunteered with Sacred Heart residents through her music and singing.
She has participated in intern work, gone on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic and is active in her church. An honor student, she believes every citizen must act to do something positive, so the spirit of America will continue to move forward.
Taylor, who could not be present for the meeting, is the son of Patti Taylor. He plans to enter the medical bioengineering field.
He is an honor student and a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow. An Eagle Scout, Truitt serves as a junior assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 178 and has logged more than 300 volunteer hours with various Scout projects, including developing trails at the Chain O’ Lakes State Park and working to improving area cemeteries.
Hefty, the daughter of David and Stacey Hefty, has excelled in science and has been a leader in both her school and 4-H activities. An honor student, she plans to attend Purdue University and major in agricultural economics and eventually become a lawyer.
She is active in numerous organizations, including DeKalb Voice, Warm a Heart and Women’s Care Center, as well as working with her church’s vacation Bible school. She has participated in volleyball and has won numerous science fair awards and recognitions. She also is a Tri Kappa academic award winner.
Interested in business and entrepreneurial projects, Hefty has developed an egg-laying business.
Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson were two founders who did outrageous but positive things for the nation, Hefty said, adding, “To be our best and to preserve what we have as Americans is one of my goals.”
Conrad praised the students for their commitment to history and said judges were impressed with the high caliber of each student’s application.
She announced that Sydney Hefty was selected as the DAR Good Citizen to represent DeKalb County. Her application and essay have been forwarded for further competition on the state level.
Hostesses for the March meeting were Joyce Phillips, Karen Bash and Rachel Roberts. The next meeting will take place at the Waterloo Public Library Community Room on April 10 at 10:00 a.m., when the state regent is expected to be a guest speaker.
