WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Thursday approved expanding public comment opportunities at school board meetings.
A newly amended law that takes effect July 1 requires Indiana school boards to allow public comment during their meetings. The new law mandates that school boards offer an oral public comment period at all public meetings, including those conducted virtually.
According to the amendment, the taking of oral public comment on a topic must occur before a governing body takes final action on the topic.
Superintendent Steve Teders said the district and board appreciate comments and feedback from students, parents, staff members, stakeholder, community members and anyone with a vested interest in the district.
“As such, it has been the long-standing tradition for the board to accept public comment at the conclusion of each regular and special board meeting, and, on occasion, during the meeting if the need arises,” Teders said.
“The board has always been very responsive to topics that have drawn a lot of, maybe, emotion or interest and have made provisions to allow comment even during school board meetings in the past.”
Teders said the amendment expands public comment at all school board meetings, with the exception of an executive session, which is held in private and limited to a narrow list of topics.
“This board, historically, has always been open to anyone who wants to attend and make comment and share their concerns or share things they are happy about with the district. This board has always been open to any type of public comment,” Teders said.
“This is really just taking something that we have done always and just expands it and puts public comment in an area within the meeting that makes a little bit more common sense, in that public comment now can be received before any actionable item is considered by the board. This can be at work session, it can be at a regular school board meeting, it could be at a special school board meeting. The idea would also be to keep the comment section at the conclusion of the meeting intact so that any general comments at the end of the meeting can also take place and be made.”
A person who wishes to comment will sign in at least five minutes before the start of the meeting and indicate the agenda items upon which the person wishes to comment.
Each statement made by a participant will be limited to three minutes or as determined by the presiding officer. No participant may speak more than once on the same topic.
Teders said all the information is laid out on a form where individuals register to address the board.
“Again, DeKalb Central schools and the school board of trustees embraces the opportunity to be moire engaged with our community,” Teders added.
“I just want to make it clear that everybody knows they’re more than welcome to be here … We welcome you,” said board member Jeff Johnson.
“In the three-and-a-half years I’ve been on the board, we’ve had some pretty tough times and had some pretty intense debates and people on different sides so we did pull back and we did follow this process and let folks speak before we took action. I think this board has done the correct thing, the responsible thing, and allow on those issues a chance to speak so this just formalizes it,” said board member Greg Lantz.
“I think this district has done an excellent job on those particular items.”
“And, I think, realize this is a work in progress,” said board member Tim Haynes.
“As we work through this, if we find we need to adjust it, the board has already said, we’ll take those steps.”
Haynes noted the policy also will be in effect at board work sessions, where discussions take place.
“We’re hoping more people will try to attend the work sessions and bring up questions or concerns at those and we have a time to address them before we actually go to take action on them,” Haynes said.
Board member Heather Krebs also welcomed participation at work sessions.
“Before anything gets finalized and approved, there’s a lot of discussion that goes into it and we welcome your participation in those meetings,” she said.
The new policy will be in effect at the board’s July work session and going forward.
