AUBURN — Auburn Police arrested three people after investigating a theft Monday at the CVS Pharmacy, 934 W. 7th St.
At approximately 2:40 p.m., Auburn Police officers responded to the report of a theft and spotted a man leaving the store who matched the description of the suspect. The man entered a vehicle that was occupied by two other people and attempted to flee.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle and detain all three subjects, Chief of Police Martin D. McCoy said in a news release.
The officers determine that two of the three subjects did not have driver’s licensed, and the other had a license that was suspended.
An Auburn Police K-9 was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search by officers found numerous stolen items from both CVS and the local Dollar General store as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia. McCoy said the value of the stolen alcohol alone was more than $1,500.
Police impounded the 2014 Chevy Malibu and arrested all three people.
Douglas M. Wolf , 56, with a last known address of Petersburg, Illinois, is charged with theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony with habitual offender enhancement; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey T. Hendricks, 55, with a last known address of Fort Wayne, was charged with possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michelle M. Hendricks, 54, with a last known address of Fort Wayne, was charged with possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.