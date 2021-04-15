AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department said this week it has resumed enforcement of a two-hour parking limit on designated downtown streets.
“As downtown continues to redevelop, the city is considering different approaches to address downtown parking. Managing two-hour parking helps ensure there is available parking in the most utilized areas of downtown and helps the city collect data to understand downtown parking demand,” the department said in a Facebook post.
“We are responding to a lot of parking complaints in the downtown and are taking appropriate action with those violating the parking policy,” Chief of Police Doug Harp said Thursday. “We are currently looking toward being much more proactive in enforcing parking.”
Harp said officers will use a chalk mark on the pavement near a vehicle’s tire and return in two-plus hours to check the parking spot.
A federal court ruling in 2019 banned the former practice of chalking directly on tires. At that time, Auburn Police began marking the pavement instead, but later phased out parking enforcement.
Auburn assesses a $10 fine for exceeding its two-hour limit downtown.
