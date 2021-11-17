AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man who possessed methamphetamine in a car in which a young child was present was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Travis May of the 7000 block of Omaha Court, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
May’s attorney, William Joseph Carlin Jr., argued a co-defendant in the case who was the “primary bad actor” had gone through a problem-solving court with the possibility of charges being dismissed.
Carlin said sending his client to prison seemed “a little over the top” and asked Brown to enter a conviction at the misdemeanor level and impose a suspended sentence.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner disagreed with Carlin’s assessment of the case, saying that at the time of the incident in March 2020, there were four adults and a small child in a car with methamphetamine. She said a co-defendant promptly went into treatment court and has put in the effort to move through the program.
Reviewing a presentence report, Brown said May appears to be minimizing his involvement in the case.
“This whole factual situation has an odor to it,” Brown said.
Brown noted May has stated he was “set up,” but suggested that May had set himself up by his actions.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
Reed Lane Ford of the 3000 block of West 850 South, Bunker Hill, was sentenced to five years of incarceration, with three years suspended and two years to serve, for battery, a Level 5 felony. Brown placed Ford on probation for the balance of the sentence and said he would not object to Ford serving his sentence on work release.
As part of the plea agreement, an enhancement for being a habitual offender was dismissed, along with a separate case involving a charge of operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandon Barrington of the 1200 block of Timber Trace, Auburn, was sentenced to five years of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. He also was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration for violating the terms of his probation. The sentences will be served consecutively. In the possession of methamphetamine case, he may participate in the Recovery While Incarcerated program after serving two years that, on successful completion, could result in a sentence modification.
