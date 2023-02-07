Franklin College announces dean's list
FRANKLIN — Two DeKalb County students have been named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester at Franklin College.
Jaiden Baker of St. Joe and Sarah Cooper of Garrett have achieved this distinction. Both students are sophomores.
To be named to the dean's list, students must achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0 while having completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester.
