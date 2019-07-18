AUBURN — If you can’t take the heat, get out of the sun and cool yourself down.
That’s the advice cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation exercise physiologists give about exercising and doing work when temperatures are high.
There’s a heat advisory in effect through Saturday, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana posted on its website.
“When you exercise in hot weather, it puts stress on your body. To help cool itself, the body sends more blood to circulate through your skin, and this leaves less blood for your muscles, which causes your heart rate to be higher,” said Nora Budreau with DeKalb Health.
Humidity can add to this problem, Shea Pyle with Parkview LaGrange said.
“The biggest way that your body cools off is by sweating, and when your sweat evaporates, it helps cool the skin, but when the air is already so humid, it doesn’t quite work like that, so people tend to overheat more in the humidity than they do when it’s not so humid,” he said.
If the temperature is above 80 degrees with 80 percent humidity, Budreau doesn’t advise outdoor exercise “because of the added stress.”
However, overheating can happen even at lower temperatures, and both Budreau and Pyle recommended trying to avoid exercise or strenuous outdoor work between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
Symptoms of overheating include weakness and fatigue, lightheadedness, dizziness, being nauseous and sweating more than normal, Pyle said.
If a person starts to experience these symptoms, he or she should get into the shade or indoors to air conditioning if possible, drink water or electrolyte drinks, and put a cool cloth on the forehead, the back of the neck or in the armpits.
“Give yourself ample time to recover, but usually if you drink fluids and cool yourself down, you should start to feel fine,” Budreau said.
Ignoring these signs can be unsafe.
“So when you kind of go into the extreme overheating, that’s when your heartbeat will start to slow down and you’ll actually stop sweating, and that’s when it starts to become dangerous,” Pyle said.
This is caused by dehydration and one’s internal temperature becoming too high.
“That’s when you need to call 911. … Heat stroke is a life-threatening emergency,” Budreau said.
To help prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion, both Budreau and Pyle recommend drinking plenty of water both before and during exercise or strenuous activity. They also recommended wearing light, loose-fitting clothing to help keep cool. Sunglasses and a hat can help, as well.
“Listen to your body, that’s the important thing,” Budreau said. “You can usually tell when you’re getting too hot and its time to take a break.”
If people want to continue exercising outdoors, Budreau advised changing exercises to those that are more cooling, such as swimming or hiking on a shaded trail.
“(Also,) if you haven’t been exercising regularly and you want to start an exercise program, we always encourage people to check with their doctor first,” she added.
