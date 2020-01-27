AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County will be hosting its 23rd annual meeting on Friday, March 27, featuring its third annual Grant-Off competition.
The annual meeting will take place at the JAM Center in Garrett from 5–7 p.m. The community is invited to attend.
The Grant-Off is an opportunity for three nonprofit/charitable organizations to compete for special grant dollars.
After reviewing the Grant-Off applications earlier this month, the foundation has chosen three organizations that most closely fit its criteria to compete for a total of $6,000 in grant money. The three chosen organizations are: Children’s Autism Center, JAM Center, and SCAN Inc.
Children’s Autism Center is expanding its services to DeKalb County. Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that affects a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others. CAC is dedicated to providing the highest quality, medically necessary therapy to children with autism and related developmental disorders and their families in northeast Indiana, regardless of ability to pay. Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, speech therapy and PEERS evidence-based social skills groups are services that will be provided at the center. A number of skills such as communication, social skills, self-help and self-management of maladaptive behaviors are taught to both the clients and their families. The DeKalb County site currently has six families who are waiting for programming to begin.
From September through May, JAM Center offers free after-school programming to middle and high school teens in DeKalb County. The program is gearing up to expand into the summer months. Teens will be given the opportunity to participate in a variety of educational, hands-on activities with a weekly theme such as Prep, Prime and Dine; Wellness; Stress Management; Art and STEM; and Leadership. The summer program will be free for teens. The JAM Center will partner with Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools to offer door-to-door transportation.
SCAN Inc.’s mission is to protect children, prepare parents, strengthen families and educate communities to Stop Child Abuse and Neglect. SCAN is a prevention service organization working with students, teachers and community leaders on how to spot indicators of child maltreatment and how they can actively work to stop mistreatment. SCAN is actively scheduling training sessions throughout its 35-county service area to provide an evidence-based curriculum for body safety and indicators of child abuse and neglect. SCAN is partnering with DeKalb County schools to bring training to approximately 2,000 individuals.
The public is invited to participate in voting for these three organizations by attending the Community Foundation’s annual meeting. Each person attending will be able to vote for his or her favorite organization.
To attend the annual meeting, people are asked to RSVP at 925-0311 or Info@CFDeKalb.org.
