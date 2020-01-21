WATERLOO — DeKalb High School art students earned 22 awards in this year’s regional Scholastic art and writing competition.
Talented art students from more than 60 high schools within the 32-county, tri-state region competed for Gold Key, Silver Key and honorable mention awards.
This year saw a total of 2,970 art entries from the region. Of those, 837 received awards, and DeKalb High School students captured 22 of them.
Entries are judged by panels ranging from area professional artists, retired art educators and other figures in the art community. Entries are submitted in a number of different categories including photography, drawing and illustration, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics and painting. Judges look at an artist’s style, voice, technical skill and concept as criteria for giving awards.
DeKalb’s top award winners were:
• Olivia Benbow receiving one Gold Key, two Silver Keys, and four honorable mentions;
• Addison Stallard receiving two Silver Keys and one honorable mention; and
• Penelope Swift receiving one Gold Key and two honorable mentions.
Students’ work that received Gold Key awards will go on to compete among high school students nationally. The national judging and awards take place in New York.
All students receiving awards will have their work on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art from Feb. 10 through April 9.
“DeKalb High School’s art department has been participating in the Scholastic art awards for more than 25 years. It has been a longstanding Baron tradition that we provide the best opportunities for our art students in order to realize and develop their creative abilities,” said art teacher Kelly Roth.
“The Scholastic art awards is one of many ways to provide an experience that promotes the type of positive growth that a competitive and juried field provides. Year after year, we continue to have such talented, inventive and hardworking students. We are so very proud of them all, and Mrs. (Jessica) Minnich and I are grateful to carry on the traditions that were in place long before us.“
