Today
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday
All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, sponsored by Kiwanis, 7-11 a.m., Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St. Freewill offering. Proceeds to local food banks.
Little Big Band in concert, 7 p.m., Cupbearer, 138 W. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Scuba diving course begins, JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, for those who are interested in learning more about scuba diving and those who want to become certified scuba divers. More information can be found at myjamcenter.org, or by calling 357-1917.
Monday
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana, 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Allen County Public Library in conference room C. Dr. James Pula will speak about the 11th Corps at Gettysburg. For more information, call Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, send email to CWRTNEI@aol.com or go to facebook.com/CWRTNEI or civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com
Tuesday, March 10
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
DeKalb High School world language department third annual Cultural Expo, 6-8 p.m., high school main gym. Spanish and French students will share projects that represent their cultural knowledge of the countries in which the languages are spoken. The public is invited and admission is free. Entry is through door 25.
Noble County Gas & Steam Association, meeting, 7 p.m., Dekko Room, South Office Complex, S.R. 9, Albion.
Thursday, March 12
Winter Tractor and Gas Engine Show featuring Massey Harris/Massey Ferguson, Auburn Auction Park-RM Auctions, Exit 326, I-69 and CR 11A, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $7 for day pass; $10 for $3-day pass; free parking.
Free community meal, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, March 13
Winter Tractor and Gas Engine Show featuring Massey Harris/Massey Ferguson, Auburn Auction Park-RM Auctions, Exit 326, I-69 and CR 11A, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $7 for day pass; $10 for $3-day pass; free parking.
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, March 14
Winter Tractor and Gas Engine Show featuring Massey Harris/Massey Ferguson, Auburn Auction Park-RM Auctions, Exit 326, I-69 and CR 11A, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $7 for day pass; $10 for $3-day pass; free parking.
Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, adult and children’s books, CD’s, DVD’s, audio books and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
American Red Cross blood drive in memory of Alexander Rodecap, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Classic City Center, 3375 C.R. 427, Waterloo. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Tuesday, March 17
Annual Friends of Eckhart Public Library, Inc., board meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., Eckhart Public Library Assembly Room. Business, including the new slated board, will be presented to the public. The guest speaker will be Chuck Knox, project manager of the Eckhart Public Library, who will speak on construction and restoration of the main library.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Get Fit Garrett informational meeting, 7:15 p.m., JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett. The six-week program focuses on transforming habits for the better. The program will begin April 6. More information can be found at myjamcenter.org, or by calling 357-1917.
Friday, March 20
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, March 21
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Monday, March 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, March 24
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, March 27
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, March 28
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 8-11 a.m., DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hanger A; fly in or drive in for breakfast at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Freewill donations will be used to fund aviation scholarships.
Tuesday, March 31
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, April 1
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Thursday, April 2
Ninth annual Rotary Club Dessert Duel, 6:30-8 p.m., Kruse Plaza on C.R. 11-A, south of Auburn. Tickets priced at $10 per person entitle a guest to sample 10 desserts, plus coffee and water. Live music will be featured.
Friday, April 3
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, April 4
Ladies’ Day Away, Norris Chapel, 4793 C.R. 40-A, Auburn, 9 a.m. to noon. The speaker will be Becky Schmidt. There also will be a the praise band, Tehillah, breakfast and free babysitting. Tickets are $15 at the door or may be obtained by calling Gail Norton at 927-5435 or Carole Reynolds at 925-0540.
Tuesday, April 7
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, April 10
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, April 13
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, April 14
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, April 18Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Norris Chapel Spring Supper, 4-7 p.m., 4793 C.R. 40-A, Auburn. A menu of meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, ham, vegetables and homemade pies and cakes will be served for a freewill offering.
Tuesday, April 21
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, April 28
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Monday, April 27
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, April 28
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, May 5
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, May 6
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
Monday, May 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, May 12
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, May 19
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, May 26
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, June 3
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, June 8
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, June 22
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, July 1
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, July 13
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, July 27
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Aug. 10
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Aug. 24
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Sept. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Sept. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Oct. 12
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Oct. 26
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Nov. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Dec. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
