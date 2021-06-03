AUBURN — Two people suffered injuries in a chain-reaction crash Sunday at 11:12 a.m., the Auburn Police Department reported.
John E. Keen, 70, of Waterloo, had bleeding from his leg, but declined medical attention.
A juvenile in a car driven by Nathan W. Petosky, 41, of Lanesville, complained of pain and was treated at the scene by EMS medics. Police did not release the juvenile’s name.
Police said westbound vehicles were stopped for a traffic light on S.R. 8 at Interstate 69 when Keen’s 2004 Ford Victoria hit the rear of Petosky’s 2016 Kia Optima. That pushed the Kia into the rear of a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Dawn M. Schrader, 63, of St. Joe.
Schrader’s vehicle was pushed into a fourth vehicle that left the scene, police said.
Only Petosky’s car had to be towed away, and the others were driven away, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.