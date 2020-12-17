INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray to serve on four committees during the 122nd Indiana General Assembly.
Kruse will serve on the Senate committees on Education and Career Development; Local Government; Pensions and Labor; and Rules and Legislative Procedure.
"The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have had a strong impact on our state, including our schools and manufacturers," Kruse said. "I'm thankful to be serving on these committees this year, and I look forward to working with fellow lawmakers to find solutions to address the important issues facing Hoosiers."
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
The 2021 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Thursday. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 4.
