Connecting Women of DeKalb County is today
GARRETT — The second Connecting Women of DeKalb County event will take place today at 5:30 p.m. at the Garrett Public Library located at 107 W. Houston St.
Speaker Robyn Wright of Wright Massage LLC will talk about self-care and personal life coaching.
There will be food from Garrett’s LaLos Restaurant Mexicano.
The event sponsor is Fortify Life.
