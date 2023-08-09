Today, Aug. 9
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — DIY bath salts, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 11
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5 p.m. — Teen Art Club, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 12
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sale, Willennar Administrative Annex, across from the main library. The early bird hour from 9-10 a.m .will be for Friends of Eckhart Public Library members only. Friends memberships will be available at the door.
9-11 a.m. — Document shredding services, Eckhart Public Library parking lot, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10:30-11:15 a.m. — Dog Tales, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 13
9-11 a.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, information meeting, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St. Use the west entrance.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministries of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 18
7:30 p.m. — Little Big Band, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 19
1-4 p.m. — Ice cream social, Jack and Monica Cook’s village, 5815 C.R. 35, Auburn. Tour 11 restored buildings and enjoy homemade pie and ice cream. Freewill donation. Proceeds benefit the Jackson Center Historic Grange Hall project.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministries of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, affiliated with Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne, for any loss due to death, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministries of DeKalb County, providin g assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Friday, Sept. 15
7 p.m. — Little Big Band, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 17
6 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo.
Thursday, Sept 21
7 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill.
